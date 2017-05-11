Egypt may be taking it too far

Egyptian officials may be taking advantage of the anti-terrorism laws instated in 2015 to suppress free speech, according to Amnesty International.

On April 12, an Egyptian lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison, five years of house arrest and an internet ban, according to Amnesty International.

Officials arrested the citizen after he posted a statement on Facebook that the court believed was a harm to national peace and unity, according to DW.com.

The post insulted the Egyptian President, which is a violation of the anti-terrorism laws, according to Amnesty International. One of the many sections of the Egyptian law addresses this, mainly in Article 29.

Ramadan’s conviction may be a sign of law enforcement abusing the law, according to Amnesty International.

“Mohamed Ramadan’s conviction is a blatant assault on freedom of expression,” Najia Bounaim, Campaigns Director of North Africa for Amnesty International, said to Amnesty International.

The Egyptian government made changes to the law at the beginning of April, creating greater punishments for violating censorship.

“If adopted, the proposed legislative amendments would pose an even greater threat to civil liberties by weakening the few remaining protections in the criminal justice system,” Bounaim said. “The amendments give the security forces carte blanche to commit grave violations in the name of combatting terrorism.

“They would also sanction mass arbitrary arrests, indefinite detention as well as giving courts powers to flout fair trial rights,” said Bounaim.