Eight dead in Manhattan terror attack

Near the location of the World Trade Center, a man driving a truck struck and killed eight people and injured eleven more in what the Mayor of New York called an “act of terror.”

CNN reported that the man emerged from the truck after crashing into a school bus and brandished imitation firearms at officers who shot the man and took him into custody.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

De Blasio called it “a very painful day in our city.”

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect to CBS News as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old truck driver who has lived in Tampa, Florida, and New Jersey. He came to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

Sources told CBS News’ senior investigative producer Pat Milton the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” when he exited the truck.