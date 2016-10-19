Eight must-haves for your fall bucket list

With winter just around the corner, don’t miss out on all the fall fun that Idaho has to offer. Here is everything you need to do before the season changes:

1. Visit Mesa Falls:

Nestled up in the Targhee National Forest, Upper and Lower Mesa Falls are the perfect destination for a scenic fall drive. An hour from Rexburg, the falls are just a short partially paved walk from a convenient parking lot. It’s nature that everyone can enjoy.

2. Visit Yellowstone National Park:

Roads close early November, so hurry in to see all the natural wonders of this national park before it’s too late. For specific dates and closures, visit yellowstonenationalparklodges.com.

3. Pick Apples:

Conveniently located right on BYU-Idaho campus, the apple orchard in Ricks College of Horticulture Demonstration Garden offers a wide selection of apples for only 50 cents per pound. The orchard runs August through October, Monday – Friday 9 a.m to 6 p.m, according to byui.edu.

4. Make Apple Cider:

Since you just bought a pound of apples, try making homemade apple cider. Use this recipe from gimmesomeoven.com, to make apple cider from scratch. If that sounds like too much work, you will find an easier recipe here.

5. Host a Tailgate Party:

It’s finally football season, and what better way to enjoy your favorite sport than with some good friends and good food? Host a tailgate party with community or apartment grills, potluck snacks and your favorite team’s jersey.

6. Make Pumpkin Everything:

Embrace pumpkin season by trying a new pumpkin recipe. Here are 50 different recipes for every type of pumpkin lover: brit.co.

7. Go on a Hayride:

Catch a free hayride right in town at Hemming Village’s Hocus Pocus event on Oct. 29. For more information, visit the Facebook page, Hocus Pocus at Hemming Village.

8. Have a Bonfire:

Bring campfire snacks, music, and some friends for the perfect fall night. Try the fire pits along the Warm Slough for a scenic retreat, or the St. Anthony Sand Dunes for a multi-purpose location.