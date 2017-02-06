Eight things you didn’t know about Elder Oaks

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak at the BYU-Idaho devotional, on Feb. 7.

Elder Oaks, a husband, a father, a lawyer, a judge and a president, was raised by a widow mom and learned at a young age to “work first, play later.”

1. He lost his dad, Dr. Lloyd E. Oaks, when he was eight years old and his mom never married again.

2. Elder Oaks started his first job “at eleven or twelve” and was never unemployed after that.

3. He graduated with an accounting degree from BYU, and then he went to the University of Chicago Law School, where he worked later as a faculty member.

4. After Elder Oaks left law school, he worked as a law clerk for the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. He later worked in the Utah Supreme Court.

“He won praise for service as legal counsel to the Bill of Rights Committee of the Illinois Constitutional Convention,” according to lds.org.

5. Elder Oaks was president of BYU for nine years.

6. LDS Business College honored Elder Oaks’ mother, Stella H. Oaks, giving her name to their single parent scholarship.

“I was blessed with an extraordinary mother,” Elder Oaks said, according to lds.org. “She surely was one of the many noble women who has lived in the latter days.”

7. He was called to serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984, where he has served for almost 33 years now.

8. His wife died of cancer in 1998.

“I did not know why I received a ‘no’ answer to my prayers for the recovery of my wife of many years, but the Lord gave me a witness that this was his will, and he gave me the strength to accept it,” Elder Oaks said, according to lds.org.

In 2000, he married Kristen McMain, in the Salt Lake Temple.