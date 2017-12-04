Eight tips for driving in the snow

Snowy weather makes driving conditions dangerous, and according to rexburg.org, “snow removal will begin when the snow fall accumulation has reached 2 inches in the middle of the street and is rising.”

So whether this is your first time ever seeing snow, or even if you grew up in Alaska, here are some tips to stay safe on the road:

1. Drive slow!

The key to staying on the road is to accelerate and decelerate slowly. It will take longer to get places. You don’t want your tires spinning on snow and ice.

2. Keep your foot near the brake

Most cars are equipped with anti-lock brake systems (ABS) and these will assist you to gain traction and slow down on ice, but braking still won’t be the same as stopping on the pavement.

3. Keep a safe following distance (about 10 seconds)

Normally, you should follow the car in front of you by about three or four seconds. In snow and ice, follow behind the car about 10 seconds.

4. Don’t put the pedal to the medal … especially on hills

If you give it all you got to get up a hill, your tires will just spin and you’ll slide. There’s nothing scarier than sliding on a hill. Get the needed inertia on a flat part of the road before the hill and let that carry you up.

5. Everything takes longer in snow

Plan out your trips with this concept in mind and travel slowly.

6. Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Keeping your gas tank at least half full during winters, this will help prevent from a gas-line freeze up.

7. Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

“Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids,” according to www.exchange.aaa.com. “Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.”

8. If you don’t need to go out, then just don’t

Even if you’ve got a hot date, it’s easier to stay inside or go play in the snow then to travel in it. Change your date plans, take a nap or study for finals. Just simply, stay safe.

