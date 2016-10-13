Eight ways to be everyone’s favorite roommate

For most students, every new semester brings new roommates. Every person has their respective background and sees the world just a little bit differently than you do.

Here are eight ways to be a great roommate in a way most people can appreciate:

1. Clean up after yourself.

Make yourself at home without leaving your dirty dishes on the counter for days or forgetting to clean up your spilt drink.

“I think it’s important to clean up after yourself because it means less contention,” said Harmony Groll, a sophomore studying child development. “It’s also just more respectful and I feel that when the apartment is clean then it allows for just a better environment,” Groll said.

2. Be open with your roommate.

“I think it’s important to be open and communicative because that’s how you develop relationships,” said Maddy Howard, a freshman studying recreational therapy.

“Making yourself vulnerable allows others to connect and relate to you and that’s how relationships are formed,” Howard said.

If something is bothering you, talk about it. If you don’t talk about an issue, your roommate will never know what they need to fix for future roommates, according to merrimack.edu.

3. Be aware of shared space.

Being aware of shared space can include splitting up cleaning duties, but it can also apply to having company.

Give your roommate prior warning before you have friends over to the apartment for a movie night or plan to make dinner in the kitchen with your significant other.

Coordinating your schedules can be an acceptable solution and advice for a healthy roommate relationship, according to dumbomoving.com.

4. Don’t use your roommates things without permission.

Unless you and your roommate have a predetermined agreement about what you can use, it is safe to just use your own belongings.

If your roommate is the one using your things without permission, be open and let them know if that is a problem before it leads to trust issues or conflict, according to theodysseyonline.com.

5. Share the cost of living.

Offer to purchase the next pack of toilet paper or paper towels for the apartment or offer to pitch in.

“Splitting the cost of living is really helpful because we are all poor but that doesn’t mean that we can’t all help to contribute,” Groll said. “It is helpful to just know that we all care to help keep up an apartment.”

6. Give each other space.

Living in such close proximity to someone can make personal problems more stressful because it doesn’t give them the opportunity to think things out on their own or let their guard down.

“I think it’s important to give each other space because everyone needs that time to kind of reboot, sharpen their saw, just become better personally and get things done,” Howard said.

7. Respect quiet hours and curfew.

Quiet hours in approved housing are from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all day on Sunday, according to byui.edu.

Curfew is at midnight every night except for Friday when it’s at 1 a.m.

Be respectful and don’t put your roommate in the awkward situation of having to ask you to be quiet or have you home sooner so they don’t worry about you.

8. Be yourself.

Give yourself the opportunity to make friends with your roommate and you may never have to take the chance of a new roommate again.