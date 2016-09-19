Elder M. Russell Ballard: “Pokemon Go” distracts from what matters most

Elder Ballard shared his thoughts about “Pokemon Go” in the Regional Broadcast on Sept. 11, 2016.

Elder M. Russell Ballard, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, invited members to remember that the Lord counseled His children to find time to be still and know that He is God.

“Now someone has found one more way to keep family members occupied away from what matters most,” Elder Ballard said. “It’s something called ‘Pokemon Go.’ I don’t understand this, and don’t ask me anything about it. I just know one thing is that young people, and maybe a lot of old people, they look down on their smartphones, trying to find Pokemon, I guess, instead of looking up to see the beautiful creations of God’s wonderful world.”

The Church released an article counseling members how to react with the “Pokemon Go” players that go to the Church sites, according to lds.org.

“Regardless of the reason that brings visitors to Church facilities, we need to remember that the way we react to visitors may affect their understanding and feelings about the Church,” according to lds.org.

Church leaders counseled members to view any visit as an opportunity, be friendly and welcoming, invite participation and become informed to better answer questions, according to lds.org.

“Our opportunities to shine surround us each day, in whatever circumstance we find ourselves,” said President Thomas S. Monson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “As we follow the example of the Savior, ours will be the opportunity to be a light in the lives of others, whether they be our own family members and friends, our co-workers, mere acquaintances or total strangers.”