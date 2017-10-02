Elder Hales “graduates from mortality”

After 23 years of service, Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “graduated from mortality” to start his service in the next life.

On Oct. 1, at 12:15 p.m., Elder Hales passed away peacefully in the hospital with his wife, some family members and President Russell M. Nelson surrounding him.

Elder Neil L. Andersen, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in his conference address a few hours after Elder Hales’ passing, said President Nelson felt impressed to visit Elder Hales right after the first session ended, a few minutes before noon.

“How kind of the Lord to impress upon President Russell M. Nelson to quickly leave the first session of conference, skip his lunch and quickly move to the bedside of Elder Hales, where he could arrive and be there, his quorum president with the angelic Mary Hales, as Elder Hales graduated from mortality,” Elder Andersen said.

President Henry B. Eyring, a member of the First Presidency, while conducting the Sunday afternoon session of general conference, said Elder Hales was a dear friend and associate.

“We will miss him, his wisdom and goodness that blessed our lives over the years,” President Eyring said. “We express our love to his sweet wife and caregiver, Mary. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Deseret News reported that throughout his life, he was a pitcher in baseball for the University of Utah, served in the military as an aircraft pilot and studied in a master’s program at Harvard University.

According to Mormon Newsroom, Elder Hales was sustained as an apostle in April of 1994. He had been serving as a general authority since 1975.

“He lived his testimony,” President Eyring said to Mormon Newsroom. “He knew God. He knew the Savior, and he loved the Savior. … And he behaved as if God was close, Heavenly Father was close.”

People attending general conference and BYU-Idaho students shared their feelings towards Elder Hales’ life of service.

João Grilo, from Portugal, said he went to Salt Lake City, Utah, with his family to listen to the “many men called from God that can through the Spirit and through power and authority keep doing the work Elder Hales was doing effectively and powerfully.”

Grilo said Elder Hales was one of the oldest apostles in the Quorum of the Twelve.

“His faithfulness and the spirit that he always brought to general conference, even though he has been sick for many, many years has touched my life in a way that I cannot measure,” Grilo said. “I am so grateful for his service and I am grateful for the Spirit that he has brought to my life and the life of my family through his words.”

Bruno Boccardo, a freshman studying art, said he was sad when he heard about Elder Hales’ passing, but he was happy when he realized Elder Hales’ physical suffering was over.

“I am sure that he was able to finish his work here on earth and now he is doing another work with Heavenly Father,” said Juliana Lizi, a conference visitor from Brazil. “We will for sure miss him, but we know that he is OK.”

Torry Barnes, a junior studying communication, said Elder Hales was one of the apostles whose talks he studied most after his mission.

“I think a lot of his talks address young adults,” Barnes said. “He talked about how we can be disciples of Christ in today’s world, and I think I just really connected with his talks so I could live his teachings.”

Barnes said he could picture the moment Elder Hales arrived in the spirit world.

“I imagined him just hugging L. Tom Perry, hugging President Boyd K. Packer, and hugging Neal A. Maxwell, and Richard G. Scott and all of the brethren he worked with,” Barnes said. “All of these apostles gathered together … all there accomplishing such a great work … rejoicing together now and becoming missionaries again in the new field at the spirit world.”

Elder Andersen mentioned in his talk that Elder Hales prepared a message and was going to share it in the Sunday morning session of general

“When we choose to have faith, we are prepared to stand in the presence of God,” Elder Hales taught in his message, Elder Andersen said. “After the Savior’s crucifixion, he appeared only to those who have been faithful in the testimony of him while they lived in mortality. Those who rejected the testimonies of the prophets could not behold the Savior’s presence, nor look upon His face. Our faith prepares us to be in the presence of God.”

When Elder Hales was called as an apostle, he gave a talk on consecration, according to LDS.org.

“The call was clear,” said Elder Hales, according to LDS.org. “I had to let go of everything that I had known and what I had been striving for. … It is not one particular event; it is a lifetime, day by day, in which we all strive to do our best that we might live honorable lives, that we might live the best we can in the service of others.”

The Church will determine the details of Elder Hales’ funeral. Mormon Newsroom informed that it is undetermined when a new apostle will be called.