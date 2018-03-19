Elder Nattress of the Seventy will address students at devotional

Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address students during devotional at the BYU-Idaho Center on Tuesday, March 20.

Elder Nattress invited students to study Moses 1 in preparation for the devotional.

Students can share their thoughts on the chapter on an I-Learn discussion board.

Elder Nattress was born in Pocatello, Idaho. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2016.

According to LDS.org, “While serving at Church headquarters, Elder Nattress has served as an Area Assistant in the Utah Areas and is currently serving as an Assistant Executive Director in the Missionary Department and as an Area Assistant in the Idaho and North America Central Areas.”

Elder Nattress received a Bachelor of Science degree at BYU, and he was the co-founder and president of Advance Health Care Management, Inc.

Elder Nattress married Shawna Lee Adamson in April 1987. They are the parents of seven children.