Elder Perkins will address students at Devotional

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will address students at devotional on May 22.

Elder Perkins was born in Cortez, Colorado, on July 22, 1960. He married Christine Dee Abbott in November 1981. They are parents of six children.

He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 1, 2006.

According to lds.org, Elder Perkins “is currently serving at Church headquarters as executive director of the Correlation Department and as a member of the Correlation Executive Committee. He also serves on the Middle East/Africa North Area desk.”

Elder Perkins completed his undergraduate studies in finance at BYU and later received a master’s degree in Asian Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

In preparation for devotional, Elder Perkins invites students to read Alma 43:45 and share what better cause inspires them on the devotional discussion board.