Elder Robert D. Hales Funeral Arrangements Announced

This is taken from the news release from Mormon Newsroom.

Funeral services for Elder Robert D. Hales of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square Friday, October 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. MDT. The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

Elder Hales died from causes incident to age on October 1 in Salt Lake City at the age of 85. (Read more about his life.)

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m. Overflow seating will be available in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square. The Church campus buildings will be closed at 10:00 a.m. and will reopen following the funeral at 1:00 p.m.

The funeral services will be broadcast live via MormonNewsroom.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), KSL TV 5.2, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and on the Church satellite system. In addition, audio broadcasts will air on KSL radio, BYU Classical 89 and BYU Radio.

A private burial service will take place at the Bountiful Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah, following the funeral.

There will be no public viewing, but expressions of sympathy can be posted on the Elder Robert D. Hales Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Church’s General Missionary Fund at give.lds.org/hales.