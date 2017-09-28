Elder Robert D. Hales Hospitalized

Elder Robert D. Hales, Apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been hospitalized and will be unable to attend General Conference this weekend, announced by the church today.

“Elder Robert D. Hales was admitted to the hospital several days ago for treatment of pulmonary and other conditions,” said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “To permit their continued medical attention to Elder Hales, his doctors have determined that he should not participate in the Church’s general conference this weekend.”

This is Elder Hales’ second time not attending conference as an apostle, as he did not attend in April 2011 due to health concerns. He returned in October 2011 to speak but sat in a chair, rather than stand at the pulpit.