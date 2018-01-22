Elder Stevenson to address students at devotional

Elder Gary E. Stevenson will speak to BYU-Idaho students at Devotional on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

A member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Stevenson instructed attendees to watch the Church’s broadcast announcement of the new First Presidency from last Tuesday and the press conference that followed.

Students were then asked to post their thoughts and feelings on I-Learn as they watched the announcement. They were prompted to ponder the question, “How does knowing the Lord continues to call living prophets bring meaning, peace and direction to your life?”

Elder Stevenson graduated from Utah State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Elder Stevenson and his wife, Lesa Jean Higley, were married in April 1979 and are now the parents of four sons.

Elder Stevenson was called as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. Prior to his service in the Quorum, he served as the Presiding Bishop of the Church and First Quorum of the Seventy.

Those planning to attend the devotional were asked in a BYU-I Official Notice to be seated early. The devotional begins at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium. Doors open at 1 p.m. and saving seats is only allowed until 1:50 p.m.

Students were informed backpacks and large bags would not be allowed in sections A, B or C of the auditorium for security reasons. Sunday dress was also encouraged where possible.