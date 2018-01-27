Elder Von G. Keetch suddenly passes away

Elder Von G. Keetch died Friday, Jan. 26 from a sudden illness in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Elder Keetch was sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 4, 2015. Along with his calling as a General Authority, Elder Keetch was serving as the Executive Director of the Public Affairs Department of The Church.

In an official statement, the Church said, “We are deeply saddened to share with you that Elder Von G. Keetch, General Authority Seventy, died this evening following a brief and sudden illness. His loss is deeply felt, and we extend our love and prayers to his wife Bernice, his children and loved ones, and pray for the Lord’s blessings of peace to be with them at this tender time.”

Elder Keetch served a full-time mission in the Germany Düsseldorf Mission.

According to LDS.org, after his mission Elder Keetch received a bachelor’s degree in political science from BYU and then continued on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. Prior to his call to the First Quorum of the Seventy, Elder Keetch practiced law and for a short time served as a judicial clerk to Judge George C. Pratt of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Elder Keetch spoke at the October 2015 General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ. In his address, he shared an experience he had while visiting Australia where surfers were angry that a mesh barrier prevented them from surfing larger waves.

Not far in the distance, Elder Keetch saw dorsal fins of sharks just on the other side of the mesh barrier. He compared this to the commandments and how they keep one safe.

“As you and I walk the paths of life and pursue our dreams, God’s commands and standards — like the barrier — can sometimes be difficult to understand,” Elder Keetch said in his conference address. “They may appear rigid and unyielding, blocking a path that looks fun and exciting and that is being followed by so many others.”

Elder Keetch is survived by his wife Bernice Pymm Keetch and their six children.