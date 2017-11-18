Elders Oaks and Ballard to host face to face

Written by Travis Hughes. Courtesy photo by Mormon Newsroom.

Young single adults are invited to tune into a face to face with Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The face to face will take place on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. mountain standard time.

“Of course, we wish we could spend time with each young adult in person,” Elder Ballard said in a lds.org article. “That’s not possible, but fortunately the Lord has provided a way for us to connect through modern technology. I hope that during our Face to Face event, we can feel as if we really are speaking face to face. Most of all, as we talk together about this glorious gospel, I hope that we can feel that the Lord is with us. I know that we can, for He has promised, ‘Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.'”

The face to face will feature both Elder Oaks and Elder Ballard as well as other LDS guests according to the article. Those wanting to watch can tune into the broadcast on lds.org.