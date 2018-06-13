Elizabeth Smart to speak in Idaho Falls

Elizabeth Smart was 14 when she was abducted from her home in 2002, 16 years ago, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her kidnapping made mass media headlines as she was held captive for a period of nine months.

Smart, who was released in 2003, spoke out about her abductor. In 2010, she testified of being abducted.

Smart is now an advocate for related child abductions, recovery programs and national legislation. Smart has also chronicled her experiences in her memoir titled My Story.

Smart will be speaking in Idaho Falls on June 14, at the Colonial Theatre. She will be talking about her experiences and story of hope.

Proceeds from the event will be donated toward the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.



The Elizabeth Smart Foundation was created to raise hope and awareness, and to advocate for abductions against women and children.