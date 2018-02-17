Encore at the barbershop quartet

Barbershop quartet Instant Classic performed at BYU-Idaho’s Barbershop Music Festival on Saturday, Feb.10.

The show started with the women’s choir, then a fun ball game with the men’s choir. Following that, groups of talented students and faculty members sang light-hearted tunes. Instant Classic ended the show, earning a standing round of applause.

“I thought Instant Classic was really good and we are lucky to have them perform for us,” said Clarissa Smith, a freshman studying music.

Smith said Instant Classic went international and won. She was a little shocked they would even perform at BYU-I.

“I felt like it was really light-hearted,” Smith said. “I really liked that because that made it really fun and relaxing.”

Smith said the love songs were awesome and it was a good mix. Out of all the concerts she could have gone to, she was glad she went to this one.

“My favorite act was the last student group that performed and Instant Classic,” said Ashlyn Hunt, a junior studying sociology.

Hunt said her sister-in-law attended this show about four years ago and said it was really good. She was pleased to say that her expectations were met.