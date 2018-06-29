Ending the Silence with conversation

An audience of more than 20 people listened to five individuals speak about their experiences with mental illness at the Ending the Silence event on Tuesday, June 19, on the third floor of the NorthPoint Apartments amenities building.

Joseph Hansen, one of the speakers and a junior studying communication, told his story of how he was at a Home Evening event watching The Cokeville Miracle at the theater. As everyone was watching the movie, fear, panic and anxiety spread through Hansen’s body, making him lift up his hood and walk out of the theater.

For an hour and a half, a horrific battle went on in Hansen’s head while he sat on the sidewalk alone. At the end of the movie, only two people who were sitting on the right and left of him at the theater had noticed him walk out and asked why he left.

Hansen said people should be aware of roommates who stop caring about their personal appearance and hygiene and that go to bed too early or too late.

“You may think that they are just stressed out, but it’s actually these two simple symptoms that are signs of depression,” Hansen said.

Hansen lived through his own mental illness and observed other people with theirs. He said the hardest battle of all is the battle with loneliness.

Every morning when he wakes up, he doesn’t know how the day will be because there’s always something unpleasant or painful that happens. He said the thing that has helped the most is not only people who care but care enough to understand the warning signs and actually help him.

“We all need to be more aware of this issue, which comes to so many topics within mental illness,” said Tatiana Iglezia, a senior majoring in international studies.

Iglezia said there are many things she has learned by coming to this event, including not to generalize problems and be sensitive to different things. She said people need to know how to help family and friends that go through mental health problems of their own.

“So we cannot just close off, ignore or pretend that they’re not there,” Iglezia said. “I think a way of helping is caring, so maybe you’re not a professional, you’re not a doctor, but you do know how to show love and how to care. I think all of us can be doing our part just by simply caring.”

Iglezia said she also struggled with mental illness and wants to help those that suffer through it.

“All five speakers emphasized the need to have somebody to speak to and the inability of one person to deal with their problem of this magnitude by themselves,” said Randy Hathaway, who helped set up the event and a junior studying communication.