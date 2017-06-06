Evangelicals and Mormons get together in local dialogue event

Sparks tend to fly when Evangelicals and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints discuss religion, but on June 8, Evangelical Pastor Dr. Steven Crane and BYU professor and LDS author Dr. Brad Wilcox will sit down for a new kind of conversation.

The event, “An Evangelical-Mormon Conversation” will be held on June 8, from 7-9 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. Crane and Wilcox will discuss topics such as God, Jesus, scripture, the Atonement, heaven and hell, the Fall and salvation. “We have agreed that our purpose would be to promote healthy dialogue and discussion between Evangelicals and Mormons, to model proper conversations, and to bring clarity to the issues—in an attempt to learn what we each actually believe,” Crane said. “We are not interested in arguing or debating, but having a genuine, loving conversation about the unique aspects of our respective faiths.” The event is being hosted by Christ Community Church in Idaho Falls.