Everything you need to know about the health center

Getting sick when you’re at college and away from your own doctor and family can be scary. Luckily, the BYU-Idaho Student Health Center and the Counseling Center provide an array of basic care to help get you through the semester.

Whether you have a Student Health Plan with the university or are covered by private insurance, as a student, you can have access to these services.

Primary Care

If you’re experiencing anything from a common cold to an unexplained rash just call 208-496-9330 to schedule an appointment, or you can go to byui.edu/health-center/appointments and click on the “Schedule an Appointment” button to take care of it online.

Pharmacy

You can fill prescriptions at the on-campus pharmacy even if you’re covered by private insurance. Just ask your practitioner to send the prescription order to the Health Center Pharmacy. When you go to pick it up, make sure you bring your BYU-I student ID card, insurance card and prescription if it hasn’t already been sent.

Radiology

To save yourself a trip, you can ask your healthcare provider to fax an X-ray order to the Student Health Center and stop by to get it done after class, according to the Student Health Center webpage.

Immunizations

Immunizations are offered at the Health Center and include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal meningitis, MMR, TDAP, polio, typhoid and influenza. The immunization schedule is busy so call ahead to arrange an appointment.

Laboratory

Meet with a student healthcare provider to see if you need any labs done. You must bring a written lab order to the Health Center if an off-campus provider requested them.

Tuberculosis

If you have recently returned from a mission abroad, traveled or moved to Rexburg from out of the country to attend school, you are required to be tested for tuberculosis. Call the Health Center to schedule an appointment for a TB test. Go to byui.edu/health-center/our-services/tuberculosis for information on the testing process.

Counseling

Sometimes people dismiss mental health symptoms, failing to recognize that these issues can require medical attention too.

The Counseling Center offers various forms of counseling to students who suffer from mental health or behavioral issues. Counseling is free if you are registered for at least six credits. Call 208-496-9370 to book a session.

Individual Counseling

In your first session, a counselor will evaluate you to decide if individual counseling, group counseling, couples counseling or just a workshop would be most helpful to you. You will be referred to the Health Center or a psychiatrist if medication is deemed necessary, according to the Counseling Center webpage.

Couples Counseling

If you and your spouse/fiance are seeking a third party to help you work through any challenges, the Counseling Center can help. Only one of you has to be an enrolled student to benefit from this resource, according to the Counseling Center webpage.

Group Counseling

An individual counseling appointment must be made before you can participate in group counseling. Group counseling offers a great support system full of students who may be experiencing hardships similar to you, according to the Counseling Center webpage.

Whether you have a nasty case of the flu or something more serious, the Student Health Center and the Counseling Centers are full of experienced professionals who are here to take care of you.

If there is a life-threatening emergency, please call 911 before calling any of the numbers offered in this article.