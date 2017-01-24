EXCLUSIVE: Victims of video voyeurism crime say they forgive suspect

The victims of the video voyeurism crimes committed by a BYU-Idaho student say they forgive him and are asking the public to pray for him.

“He’s a really good person,” Kaytlin Grounds, one of the women who discovered the hidden camera, said. “He’s one of the most kind, loving people I know and he’s just struggling and, I just want people to know that we love him and we all forgive him.”

Devan MacCabe attended a court hearing Jan. 23rd, after police booked him in the Madison County Jail, Jan. 20. Police arrested him after he confessed to placing a hidden camera in a La Jolla apartment bathroom. He has been charged with felony video voyeurism, a charge that could result in up to five years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines, according to Idaho Code Ann. § 18-112

“I don’t know what drove him to do what he did,” Annaliese Kretchman, MacCabe’s former fiancé, posted on Facebook. “There is something very off in his brain. Even more than any of us realized. But what he did is not who he is. I know who he is. I see his potential. I see so much good in him.”

Rexburg Police say that MacCabe placed the camera in the bathroom on Dec. 19. Grounds said that the hidden camera was not actively recording during the whole month.

“The good thing, I guess in the situation, it didn’t have the SD card in it until like a week ago,” Grounds said.

She says nothing beyond head shots were recorded during the week.

A La Jolla resident said MacCabe, “seems like a nice guy,” and the news about his arrest and charges came as a shock to both her and the church congregation he was a part of.

“Yeah I was kind of in shock when I saw that it was him,” a resident at La Jolla said. “My roommate showed me the picture and I was like ‘Wait, I know him.’ So, that was kind of crazy.”

Both Grounds and Kretchman expressed that while they feel MacCabe needs to face the consequences of his actions, that isn’t stopping them from showing compassion towards him.

“I do not condone his actions,” Kretchman said on Facebook. “Not in the least. If anyone has a ‘right’ to be angry at him, it’s me. But I’m not.”

Kretchman went on to say in her post that she believes MacCabe is truly capable of change and encouraged others to avoid hateful, judgmental comments on social media.

“He is to be pitied and supported through his trial,” Kretchman said. “Criminals stay criminals when they feel like that’s all they can ever be. I don’t want that for Devan. I know that he is a wonderful person at heart. I want him to know that he can be healed.”

Grounds reaffirmed the overall feeling of support and compassion at her apartment. The impact of his decision, she says, affected everyone in the apartment. But, “he’s still a friend,” she said.

“We’re sad that it had to come to this, but we love him and want the best for him,” Grounds said. “We’re just trying to be strong with each other and do the best we can with the situation.”

Continue to follow BYU-Idaho Scroll for updates to this story.