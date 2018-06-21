Experience Extravadance

The long-awaited Extravadance performance is finally here. This Thursday, June 21, through Saturday, June 23, BYU-Idaho students will be performing a variety of dances in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium.

According to the Dance Department, viewers can expect a number of different types of dances from around the world. They can also expect to see different dances including tap, ballroom and country. The Dance Department has said that a lot of these dances represent or tell stories.

These BYU-I dancers have to tryout to qualify for the team. Some of the dances featured in Extravadance will be showcased on the Extravadance tour this year.

The tickets will range from $3 for students and $6 for the general public. The performances are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. each night with a request for the audience to arrive 10 minutes prior to the show for the best seating. Tickets can be found online and at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office and sell out fairly quickly.