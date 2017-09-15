Rexburg celebrates heritage with second annual festival

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the city of Rexburg will be having a “Celebrating Our Heritage” festival for the second year in a row.

The festival is open to all community members, students and locals alike. The event will take place from Porter Park to the College Avenue Fields, according to the Facebook event page.

According to the Experience Rexburg Facebook event page and rexburgchamber.org, the festival will begin at 10:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony in front of the Porter Park Pavilion. Soon after, at 11 a.m. in front of Hemming Village, a Sample Rexburg portion will begin.

Businesses in and around Rexburg will have the opportunity to show everyone in attendance who they are and what they do.

At noon, the mayor of Rexburg, Jerry Merrill, will officially open the event, and shortly after at 12:30 p.m., different activities and games such as scavenger hunts, a rock wall, raffles and a pie eating contest will start at different locations across the event.

At 3 p.m. there will be a chili cook off for those who signed up through city hall before the event. Soon after, at 4 p.m., there will be a free potato bar for the first 500 people to show up in the college fields. At the same time there will be a tractor parade passing through.

The event will close with a concert at the Porter Park Pavilion at 7 p.m. The band The Cinders will perform at that time before the event officially ends.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1467916483515483/