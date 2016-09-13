Experiencing Devotional

President Clark G. Gilbert, president of BYU-Idaho, spoke to BYU-I students on September 13 about being children of promise.

“You are students of promise with divine potential,” President Gilbert said. “Allow your experience here to change who you are spiritually.”

President Gilbert shared a story of Heber J. Grant, who was born into poverty and raised by a single mother. As a baby, Grant’s bishop gave him a name and a blessing. In that blessing, his bishop saw that he would become a child of promise.

“BYU-I students are children of promise,” President Gilbert said. “You have a loving Heavenly Father and supportive resources.”

President Gilbert explained all the different resources available on the BYU-I campus that would help students to fulfill their callings as children of promise. Such resources include the Tutoring Center, Wellness Center, Counseling Center, Careers and Internship Center and the Academic Discovery Center.

“I remember the first time I came on this campus,” said Laura Rigby, a sophomore studying elementary education. “I really felt a great spirit here. I knew that this is a place where the Lord is.”

President Gilbert said BYU-I is student-focused by design, where students, faculty and teachers are devoted to academic excellence.

“I’m grateful for this university,” Rigby said. “For the opportunity I have to come to a university where there are such loving teachers and other faculty who see potential in me.”