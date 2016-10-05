Experiencing devotional

Curtis Castillow, a religious education faculty member at BYU-Idaho, spoke at devotional about how God is aware of our lives and how He will bless us with what we need instead of what we want.

“Even during the crucible of our lives we can trust that God is aware of us,” Castillow said. “He is with us and He will bless us.”

Castillow shared a personal story about a week when he was tested and experienced trials while as a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“I suspect many of you have fallen in love only to have it end,” Castillow said. “You have had health issues, family problems, financial difficulties, dropped majors, changed majors and major problems of every kind. You’ve been turned down, turned out and turned away. You didn’t get what you wanted.”

Riley Boyles, a sophomore studying health care administration, said she feels that if you’ve been at BYU-I for at least a year, you have had one of those experiences that was mentioned in today’s devotional.

Castillow said he promises that through God, you will get what you need.

“I think he hit on an important part of us just needing to remember that God’s will is above ours and He knows what’s best for us,” Boyles said.

Boyles said in times of trials she immediately turns towards prayer.

“I also go to my roommates who have strong testimonies and can relate to my trials,” Boyles said. “I can turn to these roommates and they can give me answers and suggestions for what I can do better.”

Boyles said she feels Castillow put God’s will and other’s trials into perspective.

“He talked about Joseph who was sold into Egypt and all the trials he had to go through,” Boyles said. “Whenever I think of those trials I feel like mine are nowhere near his trials. All my problems seem minor to other people.”

Boyles said we should trust in God’s will and we should trust in the words that Brother Castillow said at devotional.

Castillow gave an example of a marquee sign that was outside a church that read, “God, help me to be the person my dog thinks I am.”

Castillow said God will help you to be not only what your dog thinks you are but what you truly are.

“It may just be that what God knew you needed was something in the end you wanted,” Castillow said.