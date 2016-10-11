Experiencing Devotional

Stephanie Nielson is a New York Times bestselling author, popular blogger, founder of a public charity called “Beauty Rises,” devoted wife and mother. She is also a burn survivor.

In 2008, Sister Nielson and her husband were involved in an airplane crash that burned over 80 percent of her body, leaving her unrecognizable.

She shared with students her story of not only surviving but thriving after this life-altering trial.

“I firmly knew the only way I could achieve happiness again was through my Savior, Jesus Christ,” Nielson said.

Kendall Scott, a senior studying exercise physiology, said she was inspired by Sister Nielson’s dependency on Christ, and everyone can learn from her faith through her trials.

Nielson said her changed physical state left her feeling worthless, and she worried her husband would not love her in the same way.

She said she was specifically addressing the young men when she asked them to stay away from pornography.

“Be strong, stay clean,” Nielson said.

Nielson said she knows her scars are not beautiful, but knows her value is beyond her looks.

“In my scars I see strength,” Nielson said. “I see hope, I see miracles, I see God.”