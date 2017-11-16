Watch: Extravadance returns to BYU-I

This video was produced by Benjamin Emley.

The long-waited Extravadance is finally here. The Theatre and Dance department will hold Extravadance at the Kirkham Auditorium from Nov. 16 to 18.

The theme for Extravadance this semester is an old-time television show.

Students can expect to see various dancing styles from all around the world, according to David Muncy, one of the directors of Extravadance.

Muncy said they are trying to re-create old-time television shows such as Hairspray’s The Corny Collins Show where they will have a host to introduce each number.

Muncy said this semester they have some Polynesian dance pieces where they combined Hawaiian and Tahitian dances into one piece.

Muncy said another interesting piece is Willy Wonka piece. Muncy said the dancers use ballet to tell the story of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Audrey Crookshank, one of the dancers in Extravadance and a sophomore studying dance, said the show is not only a wonderful dance show but also a spiritual enlightenment for students.

Crookshank said she watched the show last semester and walked out of the show with great spiritual satisfaction and decided she would never stop dancing.

“There is a message here meant just for you,” Crookshank said. “You will be touched in a way that you didn’t even anticipate.”

Nellie Nicholes, a dancer in Extravadance and a junior studying elementary education, said being part of Extravadance is a dream fulfillment for her.

Nicholes said she had a clogging competition at BYU-Idaho before she came to college. When she saw the rehearsal for the show she told to herself that she needed to be a part of it when she came to college.

Mumcy said the dancers in Extravadance rehearse 15 to 20 hours a week, and they have been rehearsing since the second week of the semester.

“It’s a high-quality show as far as the dancing goes and the technique,” Mumcy said. “You get a lot more than you pay for.”

The tickets for Extravadance are 3 dollars for students and 6 dollars for non-students. Students can buy the ticket at BYU-I ticket website.