Extravadance teaches students to follow their dreams

Performing Dreams to Discover, the BYU-Idaho Dance Alliance danced their way across a stage of lights at Extravadance last weekend, from June 21 to 23.

They performed many dances ranging from tap to ballroom and hip-hop. All of the dances were centered around the theme of dreams.

Kupono Kaneao, a performer at Extravadance and a senior studying dance, said he liked watching and enjoying the dances that he was not in, but he felt a particular connection to the dance called “Bitter Sweet.”

“All of us once in our lives have had a dream and then have lost it, so it is so relatable,” Kaneao said. “Just because it is sad does not mean that it is not beautiful.”

Catherine Hinck, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, said her favorite dances were “Ooh, Ah” because of the fun, lively mood that it put her and the audience in, and “Fall 7, Rise 8.”

“’Fall 7, Rise 8′ has a completely different dynamic than “Ooh, Ahh,” but it is one dance that I feel helps our audience think about experiences and relationships, which is what our time here on earth is really all about,” Hinck said.

Among those dances, there were dances that depicted a child’s first day at school, a high school crush and even a day that had everything go wrong accompanied by the quote, “Come what may and love it.”

Between the dances, the director played either short clips of a grandfather giving advice to his granddaughter, or inspirational quotes by authors ranging from Walt Disney to General Authorities.

“God speaks to us in many different ways and He uses dance to convey the Spirit to people who might not even know that they are looking,” Kaneao said.

One thing is certain, Hinck believes Extravadance is for everyone.

“One might think that business management and dance are nothing alike, but that’s not true,” Hinck said. “Whether (you are) a dancer, writer, accountant, musician, etc, there is something that every person can learn from this show. This show is meant to connect us as a human population, and we need that more than ever in the world today.”

The team will be performing in their tour in the south of the U.S. from July 23 to August 7. They will be performing between 9 to 10 times during their tour.