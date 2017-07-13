Eyes: Windows to the soul

Written by Sarah Paepke

Eyes tell stories: stories of joy, pain, excitement, resentment, heartache, peace and love. As students at BYU-Idaho, we all come from different backgrounds, families, cultures and experiences. Everyone has a unique view and perception of the world, because we all look through different “windows”

Every soul has a tale to tell and wisdom to share. We should avoid looking at another human and judging or jumping to conclusions. Ignore their clothes; ignore the music they listen; ignore the way they talk; ignore the type of car they drive; and learn who they really are. There is something to be learned and gained from every person you meet, so talk to those around you with genuine interest, care and curiosity. Discover the story that lies within and that shines through the windows of their soul.