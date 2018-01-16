Facebook announces new changes to their News Feed

On Jan. 11, Facebook announced new changes to what users will see on their News Feed, according to CNBC.

Mark Zuckerburg announced on Facebook that instead of seeing posts from businesses and media organizations, posts from families and friends will become more prevalent in their users’ News Feeds.

Zuckerburg said on Facebook, “Since there’s more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what’s in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do — help us connect with each other. … Based on this, we’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions.”

Zuckerburg said in his post he expects users to spend less time on Facebook, but that their time on Facebook will be more valuable.

This change comes after research from the University of Michigan and Carnegie Mellon University came up with similar results, according to CNBC.

In Michigan, some students were required to scroll through Facebook for 10 minutes, and other students were assigned to talk to their friends on Facebook. The study found students who just scrolled were in a worse mood at the end of the day than the students who talked to their friends on Facebook.

Carnegie concluded using Facebook for social interaction has a positive effect on people, reaffirming the results found from the study done in Michigan.

After the announcement, Facebook’s stock fell 4.5 percent, according to CNBC, but Zuckerburg is not worried about that in the long run.

“If we do the right thing,” he said on Facebook. “I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long term too.”