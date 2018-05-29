Faculty member Delsy Phillips passes away

Delsy Phillips, administrative assistant in the Mechanical and Civil Engineering Department, passed away on May 16 due to complications in emergency heart surgery.

According to her obituary, “Phillips passed away at the early age of 50 at the University of Utah Hospital surrounded by her loved ones on May 16, 2018…She was born on December 7, 1967, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Johnny Leo Mullin and Mary Lou Sessions Mullin. Delsy was the middle child of three children.”

Phillips is survived by her husband Kim Phillips, her four kids Dakota (Carrie) Phillips, Mataya (Sean) Cook, Paden Phillips and Taibre Phillips (Tyler Bodily-Fiance), her grandson Roczen Cook, her mother Mary Lou Guthrie and her two brothers Darren Mullins and Johnny Mullins. She was preceded in death by her father Johnny Leo Mullins.

A celebration of her life was held on May 21, 2018, at the Roberts Idaho LDS church.

Phillips had served as the administrative assistant at BYUI in the Mechanical and Civil Engineering Department since November 2016.