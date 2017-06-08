Failed for being Muslim?

“‘Doesn’t your religion believe men are superior to women?’ ‘Do you even pray five times a day?’” Grodner asked ElBanna on separate occasions, according to AP News.

Sahna ElBanna says she first heard derogatory comments about Muslims from business professor Toby Grodner in the spring of 2016, but remained quiet at the time. When she took another class from Grodner in the fall and claimed she heard more derogatory remarks, she spoke up. Grodner responded unfavorably, according to NJ.com.

A student at Union County College in Cranford, New Jersey, is suing the school claiming one of her professors allegedly acted discriminatorily towards her for being Muslim.

“You’re in the classroom each week. (The instructor) is using the terms Muslim and terrorist interchangeably. Every moment you are in that class, you feel subhuman. You feel you are a terrorist.”

The lawsuit asserts the classroom was an environment which encouraged students to disparage and belittle ElBanna’s religion.

One man, Eric Armstrong, expressed his disagreement on Facebook, saying he had been part of the class.

“This isn’t true at all,” Armstrong wrote. “People had their phones out 90 percent of the time, either texting, calling or watching YouTube videos. Every time the professor told them to stop doing one of those things they would call the professor racist. This is a load of bull.”

According to Hussain, ElBanna was required to attend both classes with Grodner to graduate. She received a B-plus in Organization & Management, but an F in Principles of Marketing, despite having received A’s on two assignments worth 60 percent of the grade.

ElBanna still has the assignments with the disputed grades, according to NJ.com.

“She went in to talk to the administrative board to appeal her grade,” Hussain said, according to CBS New York. “She was instructed that in order to submit the grade for an appeal, she has to get the professor’s signature on it … The professor refused to sign. The professor sort of stood by her claim, told my client she was being disrespectful, and just flat out refused to sign the appeal.”

The Dean refused to let the appeal process continue without the professor’s signature.

ElBanna may need to retake the class and pay for it herself, which would delay her graduation. She has passed all her other classes, according to AP News.