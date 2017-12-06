Fall 2017 commencement speaker announced

On Friday, Dec. 15, Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking at BYU-Idaho’s graduation ceremony.

BYU-Idaho announced this semester’s graduation statistics, stating there will be a total of 2,322 graduates.

Over 50 percent of these graduates are returned missionaries. 1,794 bachelor’s degrees will be awarded, along with 553 associate degrees. 1,405 of these graduates are women and 917 of these graduates are men.

Accompaning Bishop Waddell will be Mark B. Woodruff. Woodruff is the secretary of the Board of Trustees as well as the assistant to the Commissioner of the Church Education Systems.

Bishop Waddell has been a member of the Presiding Bishopric since October 2015. Before this calling, Bishop Waddell was serving as a General Authority Seventy.

The BYU-I fall 2017 commencement ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.