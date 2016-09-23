Fall date ideas

Forget New Year’s, fall is the perfect time for a fresh start to try new things. Here are some new and some tried-and-true-ideas for the perfect fall date:

1. Go to a pumpkin patch for a pumpkin-carving date. Each of you will pick out the best pumpkin the patch has to offer and take it home for some jack-o’-lantern carving. Don’t forget the candles. Try RC Acres Pumpkin Patch, located at the end of Orchard Lane in St. Anthony.

2. Create a unique Halloween costume by picking out items only from Deseret Industries. Set a budget and see what you can find. Award bonus points to whoever has the most original costume.

3. Put a spin on the old dinner-and-a-movie date by going to the Teton Vu Drive-In, located in northern Rexburg off the North Yellowstone Highway. They play a double feature every Friday and Saturday and have a concession stand on-site. Hurry in before it closes on Halloween weekend, according to the TetonVu Facebook page.

4. Cozy up with some homemade apple cider and head to an open field for a picnic during the day or stargaze at night. Porter Park, Beaver Dick Park, the St. Anthony Sand Dunes and the Nature Park are some great places to watch the night sky or to enjoy the beatiful scenery Southeastern Idaho has to offer.

5. Need an excuse to hold hands? Visit the Haunted Mill in Teton or the Haunted Straw Maze in Archer for some guaranteed frights and close encounters. If traveling is an option for you, consider Dr. Slaughter’s in Idaho Falls or the Haunted Virginia Theater in Shelley. See virginiatheater.org and idahohauntedhouses.com for dates and information.

No matter what your dating style, budget or interest may be, try one of these date ideas for some added spice to your fall semester.