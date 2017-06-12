Family fortitude, one day at a time

Living in a family is hard. Siblings can get on nerves, or parents just don’t understand what is being said. But being in that family can be even more difficult if you haven’t grown up with half of them. According to Stepfamily.org, a website focused on the foundations of stepfamilies, 1,300 stepfamilies are forming each day; 50 percent of families are remarried or re-coupled; the average marriage in the U.S. lasts only seven years; and one out of two marriages ends in divorce. Tessa Wade, a junior studying business management, has started a business called Family Fortitude to help families in these major life changes. She has a personal stake in wanting these families to succeed because hers is one of those 1,300 daily stepfamilies. Wade said Family Fortitude is an online curriculum that works with the international company, Strengths Strategy. For this program, a family can get on and view online profiles of other families who have done the program and pick a mentor. Wade said in doing this program, families can discover their strengths and then be mentored on how to use those strengths to help their family.

Once the family goes through the program, they are able to help mentor another family. The goal of the company is to become international. Wade said she feels like she had been prepared her whole life for this. She said she went through sexual abuse as a child. Then when she was around 13, her parents divorced. Wade said once her mom remarried, she wasn’t sure what to call her new step dad. She didn’t really like saying “Ryan,” because it felt distant, but she didn’t feel quite right calling him Dad either.

“I felt there was something more. So I got on my knees and said ‘Heavenly Father, what do you want this to be? and he said, ‘I want you to help families.’” Tessa Wade