Fantastic Caves and where to find them

Here is a list of caves to recover from the stress of a semester coming to an end.

1. Civil Defense Cave

This cave is located in Fremont County, about an hour drive from Rexburg.

“When heading towards Civil cave it is important to be aware of the bumpy road,” said Ian Johnson, a senior studying accounting. “The cave is full of graffiti at the start, but the fun really begins when you go deep into the cave and explore.”

Johnson said it is important to be equipped with a flashlight and warm clothes because the deeper you get into the cave, the colder it gets.

2. The Ice Caves

The roads to these caves are rough, which is why many BYU-Idaho students recommend a 4x4 vehicle, or anything bigger than a Honda Civic. The cave is full of ice and there are areas where it is easy to slip and slide within the cave.

“The cave is so beautiful and provides a winter wonderland in the heat of east Idaho,” said Natalie George, a BYU-I alumna. “The Ice Caves provide a chance to also let loose and slide away.”

3. Seventeen Mile Cave

Seventeen Mile Cave is 17 miles west of Idaho Falls. Hence the name “Seventeen Mile Cave.”

According to Rexburg Fun, the cave is on private property, but the owner has given the public permission to enter the property. Since it is private property, it is important to be respectful while at Seventeen Mile.

4. Darby Wind Caves

The Darby Wind Caves provide an opportunity to hike and explore.

“The hike is fun leading up to the cave and has many great views for those romantic moments in the wilderness,” Johnson said. “At the mouth of the cave, there is a waterfall to enjoy.”

Johnson said this is an intermediate hike due to the distance and maneuvering required to get through the cave.