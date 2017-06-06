Fathers be good to your daughters

In today’s society, the role of fatherhood has been portrayed as incompetent, lazy or absent in a comical way, according to HLN and Deseret News.
The idea that fathers are unnecessary has contributed to the blurring of gender roles towards gender neutrality and being promoted by pop culture and political agendas. How will that affect daughters?
Timothy Rarick, a faculty member in the Department of Home and Family, will be giving a presentation about the important role of a father in his daughter’s life. The presentation will be held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center on June 8. Rarick has a masters in marriage and family education.
Sponsored by the Women’s Advisory Council and the Child and Family Advocacy Society, Rarick says he is preparing to address current and future fathers of the impact they have on their daughters and why gender matters in families and in communities.
“I really hope that people will start to have a greater respect for fatherhood in general because our society has made a mess of that and we mock it in the media,” Rarick said, “It’s just belittled and almost become optional and not really necessary.”
He previously addressed this topic to the United Nations in June 2015 and at a summit in Orlando Florida in September 2015.
Rarick has attended various conferences promoting gender equality, women empowerment and gender neutrality. In attending these conferences, Rarick noticed the strong need to promote and educate families on the importance of gender roles. He hopes to educate fathers and daughters on the importance of their relationship
“Overtly and also unintentionally, our parents teach us how to approach our lives and relationships—they teach us how to express and receive love, how to handle disagreements, how to process feelings, etc.,” said Jennifer Kromberg, a doctor of psychology, “Our parents shape and color the lens through which we see and organize meaning about other human interactions.”
Rarick said fathers play a critical role to their
ROBERT QUISPE | Scroll Photography
daughters; learning how to interact with other males, their sexual development and how to cope with stress and anxiety.
“If there was a dad or other male caregiver in your early life, he probably set the first model of how a relationship with a man would be,” Kromberg said.
This presentation is not just for fathers. Rarick said what he will be talking about will be beneficial for everyone who comes; fathers, future fathers, daughters and mothers.
Daughters who did not have an ideal, healthy relationship with their fathers can learn how they can improve that relationship even as adults.
For those who felt like they have thrown away their chance or felt their daughters would not respond, Rarick said, “The doctrine (of Jesus Christ) teaches us that it’s never too late. Sometimes the daughters have to be the ones that initiates the healthier relationship instead of waiting for Dad to do so.”
Michael Stevenson, president of the Child and Family Advocacy Society, said he agreed. He said any kind of relationship is a two-way street.
“If the father is the only one trying— that daughter is like, ‘I’ve already given up, I’m done, I don’t want this,’ then the father eventually will too,” Stevenson said.
The Child and Family Advocacy Society’s mission, as stated in their Facebook page, is to promote better understanding of advocating for children and families and relating careers.
Stevenson said the basic goal is to educate and raise awareness about the issues in the world as it pertains to the family and teaching how they can help the family.