Fathers be good to your daughters

In today’s society, the role of fatherhood has been portrayed as incompetent, lazy or absent in a comical way, according to HLN and Deseret News.

The idea that fathers are unnecessary has contributed to the blurring of gender roles towards gender neutrality and being promoted by pop culture and political agendas. How will that affect daughters?

Timothy Rarick, a faculty member in the Department of Home and Family, will be giving a presentation about the important role of a father in his daughter’s life. The presentation will be held in the Hyrum Manwaring Center on June 8. Rarick has a masters in marriage and family education.

Sponsored by the Women’s Advisory Council and the Child and Family Advocacy Society, Rarick says he is preparing to address current and future fathers of the impact they have on their daughters and why gender matters in families and in communities.

“I really hope that people will start to have a greater respect for fatherhood in general because our society has made a mess of that and we mock it in the media,” Rarick said, “It’s just belittled and almost become optional and not really necessary.”

He previously addressed this topic to the United Nations in June 2015 and at a summit in Orlando Florida in September 2015.

Rarick has attended various conferences promoting gender equality, women empowerment and gender neutrality. In attending these conferences, Rarick noticed the strong need to promote and educate families on the importance of gender roles. He hopes to educate fathers and daughters on the importance of their relationship