Father’s Day every day

When I was 10 years old, I created what I thought was the best gift I have ever given.

One evening, I walked into the cultural hall for Activity Days and immediately noticed a massive pile of ties on a table near the stage.

The church leaders told us to pick out a tie from the pile. They had paint, glitter, buttons and scissors waiting for us to use to decorate the tie of our choice.

I picked out a dark blue tie and blue and white paint. I remember deciding to keep it simple; my dad is not one for sparkles. The gears in my young mind turned as I hastily painted small and large circles over the design of the tie.

After I finished, I looked at the tie with pride. I simply could not wait to give it to my dad on Sunday morning so he could wear it to church.

On Father’s Day, I know he wore that tie I made him so many years ago. The tie with white and blue polka dots randomly placed and smeared by my small fingers while the paint was still drying.

Reflecting on this experience, I realized how much love I put into this simple gift.

A little over a decade ago, my love for my dad was different. It seemed as though the whole world revolved around him.

When we grow older, we become less dependent on our parental figures. We begin to realize that we can do things on our own. This, I believe, is why Father’s Day sometimes seems less significant than what it used to be when we were kids.

As college students, I think it is easy to forget to call our parents and let them know how we are doing. Sometimes, we become so focused on school and social events that life at home slips from our minds.

I believe it is important to celebrate our fathers not only on Father’s Day, but to let them know we care every day.

Let us go back to the time when we were young. When we would get so excited to give them the crafts we’d created especially for them. When we would climb up on their shoulders — though, some of us may be heftier than we used to be, so take precaution. But, most importantly, when we would look at our fathers and see the world.