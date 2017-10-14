WATCH: Favorite fall FHE activities

Looking for some fun activities for your Home Evening group this semester? Look no further! BYU-Idaho students are eager to share their favorite group activities from prior semesters, as well as some plans they are excited to try out.

Chika Wonodi, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, and Deven George, a sophomore studying accounting, said field sports, like soccer and ultimate frisbee, are a great way to enjoy time with your group and build friendships.

Shania Mauldin, a junior studying biostatistics, said a fun twist on “America’s pastime” is substituting apples and potatoes for baseballs.

Connor Forrest, a senior majoring in international studies, Lagi Wong, a sophomore also majoring in international studies and Estefania Blanco Suescun, a sophomore studying communications, said they are excited for Halloween-time, when they can visit haunted houses, corn mazes, hay fields and roast marshmallows over bonfires.

Mackinley Quast, a freshman studying business management, said he is looking forward to the winter season, when he can build snowmen and go sledding and snowboarding.

With so many holidays right around the corner, BYU-I offers plenty of opportunities and activities to keep oneself entertained and to build friendships. With these suggestions and ideas, students can always find something to do.