FCC repeals net neutrality

In a 3-2 vote, the Federal Communications Commission approved a measure to remove the net neutrality rules put in place during the Obama administration.

According to ABC News, the five commissioners voted along their party lines – three Republicans and two Democrats.

“The public debate over the rules had been heated at times and Thursday’s decision came after a brief delay when, on the ‘advice of security,’ FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced that they would need to take a recess and the hearing room was evacuated,” according to ABC News.

These rules prevented internet providers from blocking and throttling traffic and offering paid fast lanes, according to the Verge. They also classified internet providers as Title II common carriers in order to give the measure strong legal backing.