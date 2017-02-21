February is interfaith month in Utah

February is the month of love, but not just romantically. After the kickoff on Jan. 30, it is Interfaith Month in Utah.

There are community discussions, lunches and activities geared to get Utah residents out of their religious comfort zones, reported the Deseret News.

“I love the beauty of all faiths working together,” Janet Healy, chairwoman of the Interfaith Month committee and a Roman Catholic, told the Deseret News. “We have common views that are expressed differently.”

Activities of Feb. 2017 include a refugee service project, a blessing at the Utah State Capitol and tours of diverse houses of worship, according to the Interfaith Month website.

“If people come to the Hindu temple and see our practices, they’ll see that we hold the same family values and share a sense of the importance of rearing children with good habits,” said Indra Neelamegham, a Hindu, to the Deseret News.

There are events designed for participants of every age. “The Magic of the Golden Rule” event combines performance and moral teachings for children, while a discussion on Feb. 4 prompted young adults to think about the relationship between their religion and patriotism, the Deseret News reported.

“It opens up (houses of worship) to the community in a way that makes people feel they want to participate,” Judy Wight, another member of the Interfaith Month committee, told Deseret News. “It’s not a lecture. It’s fun and interactive.”

The Salt Lake City Organizing Committee created the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable in 1999 in preparation for the 2002 Winter Olympics, according to the Roundtable’s website. At the time, the Roundtable consisted of representatives from over 22 different faiths, all united in order to [provide religious support] for visiting athletes.

“The Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable has continued to meet monthly ever since and collaborate on mutual interfaith goals,” according to the website.