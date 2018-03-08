Federal judge rules that idaho must allow gender changes on birth certificates

According to AP, “Idaho cannot bar transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates.”

In a ruling that was issued Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale said, “A rule providing an avenue to obtain a birth certificate with a listed sex that aligns with an individual’s gender identity promotes the health, well-being and safety of transgender people without impacting the rights of others.”

Idaho had been only one of four states that prohibited transgender people from changing their birth certificates.

“I am a firm believer in supporting other people’s choices,” said Sophia Bezzant, a freshman studying accounting. “Hopefully with this ruling we can just move on.”