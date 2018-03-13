Fee proposal for Yellowstone officially approved by Wyoming Governor

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead signed a joint resolution Monday, March 12, calling for a discussion on fees to be collected at Yellowstone National Park, according to KSL News.

The joint resolution states that the fees will generate money for Idaho, Montana and Wyoming to help deal with issues like wildlife-related vehicle collisions, animal disease and migration routes.

The Wyoming resolution, which also includes Grand Teton National Park, does not specify the amount of the fees or how they might be collected.

Only the federal government is allowed to determine fees in national parks, so the resolution will prompt conversations between the three states and with the U.S. Interior Department and National Park Service.