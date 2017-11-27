Festival of Light brings excitement to Rexburg

Thanksgiving just passed by, but Christmas is on the way.

Rexburg, Idaho, is doing everything they can to make the community feel the holiday.

On Nov. 25, Rexburg Idaho launched the Festival of Light and they had a ribbon-cutting on that day to make the event official.

The ribbon-cutting happened behind the romance theatre and Santa Claus came on a fire truck to great the children in Rexburg.

The event is happening on Center Street and will be going on until Jan. 2.

Center Street is now covered with Christmas lights and the shows will happen every half an hour from 6 p.m. to midnight.