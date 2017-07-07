Fighting cancer by taking to the track

On June 23, the community of Rexburg gathered in support of Relay for Life at 6 p.m.. The event took placed at the Madison Jr. High track. The theme was Superheroes: Fighting Cancer, and participants walked or ran the track for six hours.

According to relayforlife.org, Relay for Life is a charity event run completely by volunteers. Members of a community can then sign up as a team and participate in a relay. The relay itself continues through the night, representing that cancer never sleeps. One member of each team must be walking around the track always, creating the sense of a relay.

Those not walking and those who did not participate in the relay showed their support by wearing purple or pink, or dressed as a superhero. They could either participate in games or cheer on the relay participants, all while being educated about cancer.

Samantha Lewis, a freshman studying exercise physiology, donned purple clothing to support the event. While studying in the health field, she has seen how cancer can affect lives.

“I think that Relay for Life is a great fundraiser,” Lewis said. “This event has been super cute and fun. I am really proud of everyone who is here. Walking for six hours straight isn’t always an easy thing to do. Then again, neither is dealing with cancer.”