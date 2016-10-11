Financial Aid Office explains delays

Due to problems with a new software system in the Financial Aid Office, students are still waiting to receive their money electronically or are going through the process manually to receive their funds more quickly.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, University Relations released an official notice extending the deadline to pay university charges without a late fee.

The extension is to accommodate students affected by the campus-wide delay in financial aid, according to the official notice by University Relations.

Ben Packer, managing director of Student Services, said the delay happened as a result of errors in a new software to distribute financial aid.

“Just before fall semester started, we had been implementing a new software called Regent,” Packer said. “It’s going to be software that’s really helpful for students and staff, both on the front end for what the students see and at the back end of what our office sees.”

Packer said the new program will make awarding financial aid easier for the university.

“The implementations started some time ago, but we weren’t able to see the errors that it was producing,” Packer said. “By the time we realized the full extent of the problem, it was too late to fix it in time for fall to start.”

Packer said the Financial Aid Office is working hard to fix the system and get students their money as soon as possible.

“We got to a point after school started where we said, ‘We just have to start putting the loans in manually,’” Packer said. “Right now we’re doing about 400 a day.”

Packer said when students bring in their paperwork, their names are added to the list and the Financial Aid Office will send them their loans as quickly as possible.

“The Financial Aid Office is sending the paperwork to the students, the students bring in paperwork that says, ‘This is how much loan I will accept or reject,’ and then the Financial Aid office puts it in by hand, one by one,” Packer said.