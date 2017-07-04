Firework regulations for Bureau of Land Management areas

The Bureau of Land Management released that a fire started at the Menan Butte area at 11 p.m. on July 1.

The fire was first contained to 30 acres Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but reignited due to winds Sunday night. As of Sunday night, the Menan Butte fire was burning up to 250 acres, according to eastidahonews.com.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Land Management, the fire managers estimate full containment by 6 p.m. today.