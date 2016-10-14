First presidency asks members to vote against legalization of assisted suicide and recreational marijuana

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent a letter to four states of the U.S. urging members to vote against the legalization of doctor-assisted suicide and of recreational marijuana, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

President Thomas S. Monson, Henry B. Eyring and Dieter F. Uchtdorf, members of the first presidency, sent a letter to the members in Colorado asking them to vote against the legalization of doctor-assisted suicide, according to Deseret News.

“We urge church members to let their voices be heard in opposition to measures that would legalize physician-assisted suicide,” said the letter, according to Deseret News.

They said that life is a sacred gift and should be cherished even in hard situations, according to the letter.

The first presidency also sent a letter to Arizona, California and Nevada, inviting the members to vote against the legalization of recreational marijuana, according to Deseret News.

“We urge church members to let their voices be heard in opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana use,” the letter said, according to Deseret News.

They said the risks of the drug for the public health is well documented, according to the letter.

“Recent studies have shed light particularly on the risks that marijuana use poses to brain development in youth,” according to the letter. “The accessibility of recreational marijuana in the home is also a danger to children.”

The leaders in the congregations of those areas will read the letters for the members in a Church meeting. There is not a specific date for when they will be read, according to KUTV.