First Presidency Message discontinued on a monthly basis

The monthly First Presidency Message found in Ensign and Liahona magazines has been discontinued after this month.

A statement confirming the discontinuation followed President Russell M. Nelson’s April message called “As We Go Forward Together.”

The statement reads, “This message will be the last First Presidency Message published in the Ensign (and Liahona) on a monthly basis. In the future, the First Presidency will share important messages as needed through the Church’s various channels, including Church magazines and LDS.org.”