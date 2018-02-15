Fit Like an Olympian

Living a healthy lifestyle can be a stressful challenge. Getting on the right track can be intimidating and discouraging.

On average, 45 percent of people make New Year’s resolutions but only eight percent complete them. In 2017, 47 percent set a goal to improve their health and lifestyle habits and another 38 percent set a goal to lose weight, according to The Huffington Post. Quitting becomes easier than working hard to achieve the end result.

Two-time Olympic snowboarder Elena Hight has some tips to help you get on the right track:

1. Meditate daily

Doing this for at least 10 minutes will help you stay calm and focused. Hight meditates every morning and evening, she said it is the next step to yoga.

Hight uses these exercises for her mind and body. She told the Los Angeles Times they help her to be centered and calm by maintaining a clear mind.

2. Practice yoga

Yoga has similar benefits to meditation. According to American Osteopathic Association, these benefits include:

—Increased flexibility.

—Increased muscle strength and tone.

—Improved respiration, energy and vitality.

—Maintaining a balanced metabolism.

—Weight reduction.

—Cardio and circulatory health.

—Improved athletic performance.

—Protection from injury.

3. Get outside

Going outside is healthy and can make fitness more enjoyable and fun.

“You can always go running or even rock climb,” said Ryan Harper, a senior studying exercise physiology.

BYU-I has indoor facilities for the cold wintertime. There is an indoor track, indoor basketball, dodgeball, wallyball and volleyball courts.

4. Eat fresh and healthy produce

Cook with organic foods. Use fresh produce, organic meat and eggs.

According to Delish, Olympians recommend eating oatmeal with fruit for breakfast, avocado toast and an egg or a salad for lunch and salmon or tacos with vegetables for dinner. Greek yogurt, fruits, vegetables or rice serve as healthy snack options.

5. Soak in Epsom salt

This can help relax sore muscles and rejuvenate you. Hight said to add two or three cups of Epsom salt to a bath and soak for 15-25 minutes.

“Meditation and yoga helps relax your mind and muscles,” Harper said. “It also helps stretch your muscles.”

Hight said a lot of people are overwhelmed by healthy living because they don’t know where to start but simplifying your lifestyle can help.

Regular exercise is not only good for your body physically, but it is also good for your brain, according to Harvard Medical School.

Exercise has the ability to reduce insulin resistance and inflammation while stimulating the release of growth factors, improve mood and sleep, reduce stress and anxiety and improve memory, according to a study done by Harvard Medical School.

Consuming a healthy diet is vital, too. Harvard Medical School created Healthy Eating Plate, an evidence-based visual guide to eating a healthy meal.

Hight said she recommends eating a variety of vegetables, colorful fruits, whole grains, healthy proteins, healthy oils and water.